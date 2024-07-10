Missed rock on navigational chart led to 2023 grounding of ATB near Kodiak, Alaska

An articulated tug and barge (ATB) hit a known underwater rock near Kodiak, Alaska, last year, leading to a grounding that caused US$1.4 million in damages, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said earlier this week. The tug Cingluku and barge Jungjuk were transiting into Shakmanof Cove from Marmot Bay with six crewmembers on board when the incident occurred on May 25, 2023.

Cingluku and Jungjuk operated together as an ATB and were primarily used to transport containerised cargo and vehicles. While approaching the entrance to the cove, the barge grounded on a submerged rock, damaging the barge’s steel hull. No pollution or injuries were reported, and there was no damage to the tug.