Miscalculation cited in towing vessel collision with Louisiana bridge

The US National Transportation Safety Board has released an investigation report detailing a marine accident where a towing vessel collided with a bridge in Louisiana.

On June 6, 2024, at 05:12, the 55.2-foot-long (16.8 metres) towing vessel Josset was pushing three barges when the lead vessel struck the swing span of the Bayou Grosse Tête Bridge.

Although none of the five crew members sustained injuries and no environmental pollution was reported, the incident caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage to the structure.

The bridge, which carries a two-lane highway and accommodates an average of 5,000 vehicle trips daily, was forced out of service for 110 days.