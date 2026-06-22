Mexican warship damaged after hitting berthed ferry

A Mexican Navy ship suffered severe damage to her bow after she accidentally struck a berthed passenger vessel in Isla Mujeres just off the coast of Cancún on Thursday, June 18.
The Tenochtitlan-class coastal patrol vessel ARM Uxmal was approaching a dock when she suffered a suspected clutch failure, which then caused her to hit the Ro-Pax ferry Ultracarga III operated by local transport company Ultramar.
The failure reportedly rendered Uxmal unable to decelerate, and she ended up striking the ferry's side at a speed of around six knots.
Despite the damage suffered by both vessels, no injuries have been reported.
Safety protocols were initiated immediately following the mishap. The navy and port authorities at Isla Mujeres have meanwhile begun an investigation into the accident to determine its probable causes.
The navy said that a special analysis by experts will enable officials to determine whether the mishap had indeed been caused by the alleged clutch failure.