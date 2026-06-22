Mexican warship damaged after hitting berthed ferry

A Mexican Navy ship suffered severe damage to her bow after she accidentally struck a berthed passenger vessel in Isla Mujeres just off the coast of Cancún on Thursday, June 18.

The Tenochtitlan-class coastal patrol vessel ARM Uxmal was approaching a dock when she suffered a suspected clutch failure, which then caused her to hit the Ro-Pax ferry Ultracarga III operated by local transport company Ultramar.

The failure reportedly rendered Uxmal unable to decelerate, and she ended up striking the ferry's side at a speed of around six knots.