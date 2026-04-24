Metal fatigue caused ramp collapse at Danish ferry port

Molslinjen has concluded its investigation into the February 9 ramp collapse at the Port of Nordby in Denmark's Fanø Island, which forced the temporary suspension of ferry services between Esbjerg and Fanø.
Technical experts and metallurgists found that invisible cracks had formed in the metal cylinder eyes, causing the components to weaken over time.
The inquiry followed a similar accident in the summer of 2023 that prompted extensive inspections of the lifting cylinders used in both ports. Although the shipping company complied with all maintenance requirements, the cracks were not visible during routine checks.
To prevent further failures, Molslinjen said the manufacturer is implementing a new design to strengthen the cylinder eyes and improve corrosion protection.
These parts will also be checked for cracks more frequently under the updated safety protocols.
While the ramp fell during freezing weather conditions, the company stated that no danger was posed to the public. Molslinjen explained that the ramp used by people and cars is fixed to the ferry and thus cannot fall down.