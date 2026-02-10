Malfunctioning ferry crashes into gondolas in Venice's Grand Canal

A malfunctioning ferry transiting the famed Grand Canal in the Italian city of Venice accidentally crashed into two gondolas, causing numerous people to fall into the water, on Sunday, February 8.
The ferry operated by local company Alilaguna had reportedly suffered a mechanical issue with its gears, which rendered it unable to decelerate as it approached the canal.
The ferry was able to avoid two police boats but ended up striking the arch of the Rialto Bridge and then hit a pier with two gondolas alongside. It finally came to stop after crashing into a nearby building.
Only one of the two gondolas that were struck had people on board. This boat tipped to one side after being hit, causing eight passengers and the lone boatman to fall overboard.
All nine people who ended up in the water were later rescued by responding firefighters. No serious injuries have been reported, though some of the rescued individuals suffered bruises and had exhibited signs of hypothermia, necessitating on-site treatment.
Alilunga President Fabio Sacco has assured the public that the ferry is still fairly new, having been purchased only about a year prior, thus allaying fears that the vessel's age had been a factor in the mishap.