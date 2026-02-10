Malfunctioning ferry crashes into gondolas in Venice's Grand Canal

A malfunctioning ferry transiting the famed Grand Canal in the Italian city of Venice accidentally crashed into two gondolas, causing numerous people to fall into the water, on Sunday, February 8.

The ferry operated by local company Alilaguna had reportedly suffered a mechanical issue with its gears, which rendered it unable to decelerate as it approached the canal.

The ferry was able to avoid two police boats but ended up striking the arch of the Rialto Bridge and then hit a pier with two gondolas alongside. It finally came to stop after crashing into a nearby building.