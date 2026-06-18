MAIB report highlights safety gaps after towline failure accident

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch has published a preliminary assessment report following a towline failure involving the tug Svitzer Avon near Bristol, England.
The safety inquiry examined the February 4, 2025 accident that occurred at 20:11 while the vessel was assisting a car carrier near the Royal Portbury Lock.
While assisting the car carrier Auto Eco, the tug experienced a sharp steering overcorrection during a turn that caused the tow rope to part under excessive load and recoil into the wheelhouse. This sudden failure shattered the forward windscreen and the stern window, causing minor injuries from flying glass to both the supervising relief master and the mate at the controls.
Investigators established that the shiphandling move was conducted following a pre-departure agreement where the relief master supervised the mate at the controls.
The inquiry also revealed that although the company training regime was not clearly defined or closely monitored at the time, the towage operator subsequently formalised and standardised its training frameworks.
The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents wrote to the Managing Director of Svitzer Marine to express concern that, "towline failure has become normalised".
Due to the company subsequently taking significant safety actions, including a comprehensive review of all towline parting incidents and updating its line-selection policies, the safety investigation has now been closed.