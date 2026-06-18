MAIB report highlights safety gaps after towline failure accident

Investigators established that the shiphandling move was conducted following a pre-departure agreement where the relief master supervised the mate at the controls.

The inquiry also revealed that although the company training regime was not clearly defined or closely monitored at the time, the towage operator subsequently formalised and standardised its training frameworks.

The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents wrote to the Managing Director of Svitzer Marine to express concern that, "towline failure has become normalised".

Due to the company subsequently taking significant safety actions, including a comprehensive review of all towline parting incidents and updating its line-selection policies, the safety investigation has now been closed.