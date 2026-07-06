MAIB releases report on scallop dredger accident which seriously injured crew

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its official report on the serious injury of a crew member aboard the scallop dredger Jacoba. The casualty occurred on May 10, 2025, while the vessel was fishing 29 nautical miles (53.7 kilometres) south-south-east of Beachy Head, England.
According to the safety report, at 02:36 a deckhand was attempting to clear a snagged dredge bag chain on the port side of the vessel. While the crew member was positioned between the main beam and the tipping bar, the mate operated the winch to lower the beam, striking and pinning the deckhand.
The injured crew member was subsequently evacuated by helicopter to a hospital, where they remained for three months before being repatriated to India.
Due to the severe crush injuries sustained during the incident, the deckhand has been unable to return to work.
The investigation branch found that the risk assessments of the owner, Poseidon Trawlers, failed to address routine tasks such as clearing snagged gear.
It was also noted that crew familiarisation with the hazards of scallop dredging was limited, and safety management on board relied heavily on informal practices.
Inspectors revealed that incomplete training and certification requirements further reduced assurance regarding the crew's essential safety skills. At the time of the accident, none of the crew members had completed the basic health and safety training mandated for working on UK-registered fishing vessels.
The report highlighted that the owner had experienced other serious casualties within its fleet, including a previous leg injury on board Jacoba on April 6, 2025. Additionally, two serious accidents occurred on board another of its vessels, Our Heather, on July 10, 2024, and September 22, 2024.
Following the accident, Poseidon Trawlers implemented physical alterations to Jacoba, such as fitting extended safety hooks and installing tugger winches. The company also initiated the implementation of a new safety management system and provided updated risk assessments.
The MAIB recommended that Poseidon Trawlers expedite the fleetwide implementation of a safety management system. It further advised the company to review its risk assessments for scallop dredging operations and ensure all crew members hold the required safety certifications.