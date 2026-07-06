MAIB releases report on scallop dredger accident which seriously injured crew

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its official report on the serious injury of a crew member aboard the scallop dredger Jacoba. The casualty occurred on May 10, 2025, while the vessel was fishing 29 nautical miles (53.7 kilometres) south-south-east of Beachy Head, England.

According to the safety report, at 02:36 a deckhand was attempting to clear a snagged dredge bag chain on the port side of the vessel. While the crew member was positioned between the main beam and the tipping bar, the mate operated the winch to lower the beam, striking and pinning the deckhand.

The injured crew member was subsequently evacuated by helicopter to a hospital, where they remained for three months before being repatriated to India.

Due to the severe crush injuries sustained during the incident, the deckhand has been unable to return to work.