MAIB publishes report on pilot's death following fall from boarding ladder

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published the report on its investigation into an accident wherein a marine pilot died after falling from a ladder while attempting to board another vessel on the Humber Estuary on January 8, 2023.

On the said date, the victim fell from a pilot ladder after likely suffering a cardiac event while boarding the Ro-Ro cargo vessel Finnhawk from the pilot vessel Humber Saturn. The pilot hit the deck of Humber Saturn before falling into the water and losing consciousness.

The pilot was quickly recovered onto Humber Saturn’s semi-submerged man overboard recovery platform, which could not be raised, and he remained semi-immersed in cold water for over 40 minutes until he could be transferred to a rescue boat.

He was then evacuated to hospital by a helicopter but was later pronounced deceased.