MAIB publishes report on incident that left one injured on sightseeing RIB off North Devon, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the June 7, 2023 incident on a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that left one of its passengers permanently paralysed.

On the said date, the RIB Lundy Explorer departed Ilfracombe Harbour in North Devon, UK, for a sightseeing trip. While leaving the harbour, the boat encountered a high wave, which caused it to slam into an oncoming wave.

A passenger sitting in a jockey seat in the front of the RIB, where the highest shock loads were experienced, was dislodged from their seat and suffered a fracture of their spinal column that resulted in permanent paralysis.