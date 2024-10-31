MAIB publishes report on grounding and loss of trawler Ocean Maid off Fraserburgh, Scotland
The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) recently published a report on its investigation into the grounding and subsequent loss of the UK-registered stern trawler Ocean Maid at Cairnbulg Point in Scotland on October 24, 2022.
Summary
At 05:49 local time on the said date, Ocean Maid grounded on Cairnbulg Point to the east of Fraserburgh while on passage for planned vessel maintenance and minor repairs.
The four crew evacuated to a liferaft and were subsequently rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Two of the crew sustained minor injuries and the vessel later broke up and sank. There was no significant pollution.
The MAIB investigation determined that Ocean Maid grounded on Cairnbulg Point because the watchkeeper had become disorientated as to the vessel’s position because there were insufficient active safeguards in place to prevent the grounding.
Safety issues
Navigation without a formal passage plan is extremely hazardous, particularly in coastal waters. The watchkeeper in this case had not had any formal training and was not capable of monitoring a plotted passage plan as they lacked the knowledge and tools to do so.
Being absent from the wheelhouse during a watch was identified as a hazard in the vessel’s risk assessment but was not controlled effectively. Guidance clearly outlines that watchkeepers must be present in the wheelhouse throughout their watch.
Lack of sleep can impact the ability of watchkeepers to keep an effective watch. It is important that watchkeepers take opportunities to rest, particularly if the watch is during the early morning low attentiveness danger period.
Recommendations
A recommendation (2024/147) has been made to Ocean Maid’s owner Ocean Made Ltd to improve the standards of watchkeeping and ensure lighting hazards with the potential to affect night vision are removed from the wheelhouse or reduced to a safe level on equipment fitted to any future vessels it owns.
The MAIB report can be viewed here.