MAIB publishes report on fatal mooring deck mishap on bulker in Puerto Ventanas, Chile
The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the investigation into a mooring deck accident that killed a cargo ship crewmember at the port of Puerto Ventanas in Chile on August 26, 2021.
Summary
On the said date, the second officer (2/O) of the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier Mona Manx was fatally injured when he was struck by a recoiling mooring line while the vessel was berthing at Puerto Ventanas.
The line had become entrapped between the vessel and the berth, probably in way of a fender, then suddenly released as the vessel manoeuvred astern under its own power.
Safety issues
The 2/O moved to the danger zone to obtain a better view of the mooring line as the vessel manoeuvred astern.
The use of the vessel’s engines to manoeuvre along the berth was in contravention of the port’s procedures.
The Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) did not address the hazards of line entrapment or vertical recoil.
The master/pilot exchange (MPX) completed before the operation did not include all available information.
The crew had not been briefed on the manoeuvre and the hazards associated with mooring line recoil were not mitigated.
Radio congestion may have reduced the crew’s ability to safely conduct the operation.
Recommendations
The port company, Puerto Ventanas S.A, is recommended (2024/167) to review and update the information made available to masters and pilots before a port call, including instructions that engines are not to be used to conduct manoeuvres while moored alongside and guidance on the risks associated with line entrapment on shore fixtures and fittings, such as fenders.
The Quintero Port Authority is recommended (2024/168) to ensure that the master/pilot exchanges conducted by its pilots consider the risks associated with mooring line entrapment and recoil and vessels manoeuvring alongside using their engines.