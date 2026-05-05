MAIB publishes report on fatal man overboard incident from fishing vessel off Spurn Head, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report on the double man overboard incident resulting in the loss of one life from the potting vessel Weston Bay on May 22, 2024.
On the said date, two deckhands from Weston Bay went overboard during deployment of the vessel’s pots approximately 12 nautical miles southeast of Spurn Head, England.
The remaining crew promptly recovered one of the deckhands unharmed but were unsuccessful in their efforts to recover the second, who was later recovered by another vessel. This individual was not breathing and could not be resuscitated.
The MAIB said there was no separation from the pots for the crew working the stack when deploying the gear, which put them at risk of entanglement, harm and injury. Also, the risks of going overboard after interaction with the gear had not been fully assessed or mitigated.
The crew were found to be unprepared for the emergency as they had not practised emergency man overboard drills. The emergency man overboard recovery equipment on board was meanwhile discovered to be ineffective for the recovery of an unconscious person from the water.
The Sea Fish Industry Authority has been recommended to review its basic health and safety and safety awareness and risk Assessment course content and develop a safety management module for its under 16.5m skipper’s certificate (restricted) and under 16.5m skipper’s certificate (unrestricted) courses.
Fastline Shellfish, owner of Weston Bay, has been recommended to develop a safety management system that aligns with the principles outlined in Maritime and Coastguard Agency guidance. The company has also been recommended to develop a system of shooting pots that provides physical separation from the gear for the crew.