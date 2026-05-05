MAIB publishes report on fatal man overboard incident from fishing vessel off Spurn Head, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report on the double man overboard incident resulting in the loss of one life from the potting vessel Weston Bay on May 22, 2024.

On the said date, two deckhands from Weston Bay went overboard during deployment of the vessel’s pots approximately 12 nautical miles southeast of Spurn Head, England.

The remaining crew promptly recovered one of the deckhands unharmed but were unsuccessful in their efforts to recover the second, who was later recovered by another vessel. This individual was not breathing and could not be resuscitated.