MAIB publishes report on fatal injury caused by contact with vessel propeller in Scotland's Orkney Islands

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch has published its report on the incident wherein a recreational diver died of injuries suffered following contact with the propeller of the motor vessel Karin in Scapa Flow in Scotland's Orkney Islands.

On the morning (local time) of September 28, 2023, a recreational diver carrying out a decompression stop died when he was struck by the rotating propeller of the UK-registered dive workboat Karin.

The diver had been diving from a second dive workboat that was also supporting divers exploring the wreck of the German World War I battleship Markgraf in Scapa Flow.