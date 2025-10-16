MAIB publishes report on fatal injury caused by contact with vessel propeller in Scotland's Orkney Islands

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch has published its report on the incident wherein a recreational diver died of injuries suffered following contact with the propeller of the motor vessel Karin in Scapa Flow in Scotland's Orkney Islands.
On the morning (local time) of September 28, 2023, a recreational diver carrying out a decompression stop died when he was struck by the rotating propeller of the UK-registered dive workboat Karin.
The diver had been diving from a second dive workboat that was also supporting divers exploring the wreck of the German World War I battleship Markgraf in Scapa Flow.
The MAIB said it is the responsibility of skippers to maintain an effective lookout by all means at all times. This is vital when operating near divers in the water.
Posting a dedicated lookout in an appropriate location is essential to make sure the person at the helm/skipper receives timely warnings of surfacing divers and allows for effective avoiding action.
The MAIB also reiterated the need for detailed and frequent communication between operators when multiple boats intend to operate in the same area. This coordination is crucial to ensure deconfliction and prevent accidents.
The MAIB added that following good practice guidance for the correct handling of a delayed surface marker buoy (DSMB) by divers is essential.
As recommended by the British Diving Safety Group, divers should hold a DSMB reel in their hand rather than attach it to their person. This practice ensures that if the DSMB is snagged by a passing craft, the diver can release the line to avoid entanglement and the risk of being pulled to the surface or into contact with the vessel.
A recommendation has been made to the Orkney Islands Council Harbour to conduct a further risk-based review of recreational diving operations for dive vessel operators within its areas of responsibility.
Included are the effectiveness and enforcement of permit arrangements for recreational dive vessels; the control and monitoring of diving support operations by Orkney vessel traffic services; engagement with local stakeholders; and the development of a local code of practice for recreational diving operations that considers the principles outlined in Marine Guidance Note 424 (M) – Safety Responsibilities on board Dive Boats.
Following the accident, the MAIB issued Safety Bulletin 2/2024 to remind dive boat operators of the need to maintain a good lookout and to remind divers not to attach deployed marker buoys to their person.