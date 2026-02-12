MAIB publishes report on deadly collision between two cargo ships in German North Sea

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report following the investigation into the collision between the cargo ships Polesie and Verity in the North Sea off Germany on October 24, 2023.
On the morning (local time) of the said date, the Isle of Man-registered general cargo carrier Verity collided with the Bahamas-registered bulk carrier Polesie in the German Bight traffic separation scheme resulting in the sinking of Verity with five fatalities.
The investigation found that both vessels’ watchkeepers were willing to accept inappropriately close passing distances and that when actions were taken to avoid a collision, they were neither positive, made in ample time nor readily apparent to others.
The MAIB said VHF radio use could have assisted in resolving the situation earlier.
The investigation also found that the intervention of German Bight vessel traffic services (VTS) in the final stages of the interaction was late and inappropriate given the possibility of achieving the desired response.
The damage sustained by Verity caused the vessel to sink quickly and the crew had no time to don lifejackets or immersion suits.
The salvage of Verity (pictured) was undertaken by German authorities and was completed in September 2024. Because the ship broke apart as a result of the collision, its recovery was carried out in sections with the stern being the first to be lifted to the surface followed by the bow a few days later.
This investigation was conducted on behalf of the Isle of Man Administration.
MAIB said the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (IRPCS) requires that action taken to avoid a collision is made in ample time, is positive and is readily apparent to the other vessel.
The board also said it is important to at all times maintain an appropriate lookout by all available means, but especially so in or near traffic separation schemes.
Lastly, VTS operators must be aware of the timing and content of their interventions.
Recommendations have been made to both shipping companies to remind their ships’ crews to comply with the IRPCS and the standards for keeping a safe navigational watch.
The German Directorate General for Waterways and Shipping has been recommended to review its use of duplex VHF radio channels and improve guidance to its personnel on the use of International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation communication protocols and interacting with vessels in close range of each other.
The Isle of Man Ship Registry has been recommended to propose to the International Maritime Organisation extensions to the voyage data recorder carriage requirements.