MAIB publishes report on deadly collision between two cargo ships in German North Sea

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report following the investigation into the collision between the cargo ships Polesie and Verity in the North Sea off Germany on October 24, 2023.

On the morning (local time) of the said date, the Isle of Man-registered general cargo carrier Verity collided with the Bahamas-registered bulk carrier Polesie in the German Bight traffic separation scheme resulting in the sinking of Verity with five fatalities.

The investigation found that both vessels’ watchkeepers were willing to accept inappropriately close passing distances and that when actions were taken to avoid a collision, they were neither positive, made in ample time nor readily apparent to others.

The MAIB said VHF radio use could have assisted in resolving the situation earlier.