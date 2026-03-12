MAIB publishes report on cruise ship propulsion loss that led to passenger death

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report on the loss of propulsion that led to a passenger's death and numerous injuries on the cruise ship Spirit of Discovery on November 4, 2023.

Shortly after 12:30 local time on the said date, the 2019-built Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay. Over 100 passengers were injured during this period.

Eight of the seriously injured passengers were taken directly to hospital upon arrival into port and one of these passengers later died from his injuries.