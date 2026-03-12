MAIB publishes report on cruise ship propulsion loss that led to passenger death

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report on the loss of propulsion that led to a passenger's death and numerous injuries on the cruise ship Spirit of Discovery on November 4, 2023.
Shortly after 12:30 local time on the said date, the 2019-built Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay. Over 100 passengers were injured during this period.
Eight of the seriously injured passengers were taken directly to hospital upon arrival into port and one of these passengers later died from his injuries.
The MAIB found that the vessel lost propulsion due to violent motion causing propeller exposure, overspeed and automatic shutdown. The initial loss of control was exacerbated by unexpected parking of both propulsion pods at 90 degrees to the vessel’s heading.
The MAIB said the decision to cross the Bay of Biscay was not effectively challenged by the crew and operational teams ashore.
The lack of implementation of the mass casualty incident plan contributed to the medical team becoming overstretched, and the delay in identifying that a passenger had suffered a spinal injury led to him receiving suboptimal treatment.
Recommendations have been made to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to propose that international carriage requirements include electronic inclinometers, and to the vessel’s classification societies to improve the quality of instruction manuals.
The propulsion manufacturer has been recommended to issue a customer advice note to owners of vessels fitted with similar pods.
The Cruise Lines International Association has been recommended to increase the number of medical personnel with an advanced trauma life support qualification carried on passenger vessels and to update its policies on the securing of vessel furniture in heavy weather.