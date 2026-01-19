MAIB publishes report on accident that killed deckhand on scallop dredger

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the accident that resulted in a fatal injury on the scallop dredger Honeybourne III off Newhaven, England, on October 6, 2023.
On the said date, a deckhand on Honeybourne III was fatally injured when he was struck by a towing block that had fallen from the head of the port derrick.
A section of chain supporting the fishing gear failed, allowing the suspended gear to fall to the deck, striking and fatally injuring the deckhand who was working below as it fell.
The MAIB said the combination of high loading and bending moments in the outer chain links of the quick-release assembly led over a static pin increased stress in the chain links. It is likely that the chain link strength on the port quick-release gear was reduced by its material hardness.
The MAIB also found that the programme of on-board inspection of lifting equipment did not identify patent defects in the vessel's lifting equipment.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been recommended to take steps, using the relevant powers provided by sections 261 (improvement notices) and 262 (prohibition notices) of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, to reduce the substantial risk presented by the use of a chain led over a static pin as the sole means of supporting a suspended load, and to update its instructions for the guidance of surveyors to incorporate a verification that the actions contained in its Safety Bulletin 20 have been completed.
Following the accident, the MAIB issued Safety Bulletin 1/2024, urging owners and operators of beam and scallop trawlers to inspect their vessels’ quick-release arrangements and to make any necessary changes to the equipment or its operation to ensure the safety of crew working on deck.
A safety flyer to the fishing industry was also produced with this report.
The Honeybourne III investigation report can be read on the MAIB official site here.