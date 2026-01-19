MAIB publishes report on accident that killed deckhand on scallop dredger

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the accident that resulted in a fatal injury on the scallop dredger Honeybourne III off Newhaven, England, on October 6, 2023.

On the said date, a deckhand on Honeybourne III was fatally injured when he was struck by a towing block that had fallen from the head of the port derrick.

A section of chain supporting the fishing gear failed, allowing the suspended gear to fall to the deck, striking and fatally injuring the deckhand who was working below as it fell.