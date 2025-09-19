MAIB publishes report on 2021 engine room fire on Ro-Ro off Hull, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the fire incident on the Finnish-flagged Ro-Ro vessel Finnmaster during its departure from Hull, England, on September 19, 2021.

At 20:13 local time on the said date, a fire broke out in the auxiliary engine room on Finnmaster during its departure. The vessel lost power, but the fire was later extinguished and the vessel safely re-berthed with the assistance of tugs.

The auxiliary engine room was significantly damaged but there were no injuries.