MAIB publishes report on 2021 engine room fire on Ro-Ro off Hull, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the fire incident on the Finnish-flagged Ro-Ro vessel Finnmaster during its departure from Hull, England, on September 19, 2021.
At 20:13 local time on the said date, a fire broke out in the auxiliary engine room on Finnmaster during its departure. The vessel lost power, but the fire was later extinguished and the vessel safely re-berthed with the assistance of tugs.
The auxiliary engine room was significantly damaged but there were no injuries.
The MAIB found that the fire started after mechanical failures on one of the auxiliary engines allowed fuel to leak from a flexible hose onto a hot surface where it ignited. The flexible hose was installed in the fuel system during an unapproved modification and did not meet the required standard.
A fault in Finnmaster’s emergency generator circuit breaker prevented it from supplying power to the emergency systems on board. Also, the fixed carbon dioxide fire extinguishing system failed to fully operate due to defects in the system.
The crew’s response, affected by the loss of critical safety systems, was ineffective, the MAIB said.
Recommendations have been made to Finnish transport administration TRAFICOM) to propose amendments to the IMO on the testing of emergency sources of power and radio communication equipment; and guidance on the testing of fixed fire extinguishing systems.
TRAFICOM is also recommended to provide guidance to the Finnish maritime industry on fire safety and define its policy for the training of people servicing fixed firefighting systems.
Finnlines, the operator of Finnmaster, has been recommended to revise and update its training, response and defect reporting procedures.
RINA, the responsible classification society, has meanwhile been recommended to propose to IaCS that an urgent review be conducted into its procedural requirements for service suppliers conducting maintenance of fire protection systems.
It has also been recommended to update the information and guidance it provides to its surveyors and propose to IACS guidance on the support provided to chief engineers.
