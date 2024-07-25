MAIB publishes investigation report on loss of swim event support vessel off Isle of Wight

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the grounding and subsequent loss of the UK-registered commercial swim event support vessel Channel Queen on July 20, 2023.

On the said date, Channel Queen grounded as it passed over the wreck of the steam ship Varvassi near the Needles lighthouse, Isle of Wight, England while escorting a relay swim event around the island. Channel Queen was then deliberately beached in nearby Scratchell’s Bay.

The passengers and crew abandoned Channel Queen to its rigid inflatable boat and a liferaft and were then transferred to a Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescue boat. Channel Queen was subsequently declared a total loss.