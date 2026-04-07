MAIB: fishing vessel foundered off Scottish coast due to flooding

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report following the foundering of the UK-registered prawn trawler Freedom II off the coast of Scotland on February 21, 2024.
On the said date, Freedom II foundered 11 nautical miles southwest of Oban. The four crewmembers were rescued uninjured.
After being towed by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution boat, the trawler sank and was not recovered.
The MAIB said that Freedom II foundered due to a progressive flood into the engine room.
The exact source of the flood could not be identified. The most likely cause was a vibration-induced fracture of the seawater suction pipe for the deck wash pump.
The rate of flooding overwhelmed the operational bilge pumps and additional pumps either failed or could not be used due to power supply issues. The salvage pump from the lifeboat was not used.
The MAIB said the trawler's skipper was proactive in ensuring that the crew were safe and managed to raise the alarm in an area of poor signal coverage.
No safety recommendations have been made due to previous recommendations made for Guiding Light and Guiding Star and Opportune.
A safety flyer to the fishing industry was also produced with this report to highlight the safety issues identified by this investigation.