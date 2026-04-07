MAIB: fishing vessel foundered off Scottish coast due to flooding

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report following the foundering of the UK-registered prawn trawler Freedom II off the coast of Scotland on February 21, 2024.

On the said date, Freedom II foundered 11 nautical miles southwest of Oban. The four crewmembers were rescued uninjured.

After being towed by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution boat, the trawler sank and was not recovered.