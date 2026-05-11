MAIB: Crew fatigue linked to loss of prawn trawler off Scotland

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the grounding and subsequent loss of the UK-registered prawn trawler Crystal Stream in Scottish waters on June 6, 2025.

Shortly after 00:00 local time on the said date, Crystal Stream struck an underwater obstruction near Barmore Island, Loch Fyne, Scotland. Shortly afterwards, the skipper intentionally beached the vessel on the rocky shore, where the crew abandoned to a liferaft.

The vessel was later declared a constructive total loss, and it was broken up and removed from site.