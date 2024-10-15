LPG carriers catch fire during alleged illegal STS transfer off Bangladesh
Separate fires ignited on board two LPG carriers as they were conducting a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer off the port city of Chattogram in Bangladesh on Sunday, October 13.
The LPG carrier Captain Nikolas was transferring its cargo to the lighterage vessel B-LPG Sophia when the blazes ignited at around 00:45 local time on Sunday.
Vessels of the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Bangladesh Navy subsequently arrived at the scene and their crews safely rescued 31 survivors from the two stricken ships. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported, and the fire was brought under control later in the day on Sunday.
Reports stated that the crews all jumped into the water as the fires spread through their respective ships. Also, Captain Nikolas suffered only minor damage whereas B-LPG Sophia sustained significant damage.
The LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh told local media that the STS transfer had been done illegally, as the gas cargo aboard Captain Nikolas originated from Iran and was therefore deliberately misdeclared to evade sanctions.
Port officials in Chattogram have meanwhile set a timeline of only one week for an investigation that will determine the probable causes of the incident.