LPG carriers catch fire during alleged illegal STS transfer off Bangladesh

The LPG carrier Captain Nikolas was transferring its cargo to the lighterage vessel B-LPG Sophia when the blazes ignited at around 00:45 local time on Sunday.

Vessels of the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Bangladesh Navy subsequently arrived at the scene and their crews safely rescued 31 survivors from the two stricken ships. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported, and the fire was brought under control later in the day on Sunday.