Low Rhine water levels cause cruise ship to run aground in Bonn, Germany

A river cruise ship conducting a docking manoeuvre on the Rhine River ran aground in the city of Bonn in western Germany on Thursday, July 16.

The incident occurred at around 07:00 local time on Thursday when the hull of the Swiss-flagged Thurgau Gold made bottom contact on a sandbank.

The ship eventually ended up lying sideways across the river, though her position did not completely impede traffic in either direction, and other vessels were cleared to pass through at low speed.