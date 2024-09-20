Lloyd’s Register report highlights safety risks of uncoordinated alarms on ships

Bridge alarm data analysis shows a 197 per cent increase per hour in alarms whilst a vessel is in open sea, compared to nearly two decades ago. The investigation also revealed that there are 70 per cent and six per cent more alarms in coastal waters and confined waters, respectively, compared to 20 years ago.

The research was carried out as part of LR’s “Alarm Management in the Maritime Industry” report drawing on real-world data gathered from 65 watchkeeping officers from 15 ships operated by 10 independent companies. Data collected as part of the investigation were compared with the crew's own perceptions of the impact of alarms on their work.