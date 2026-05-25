Lifeboat accident kills three on FSO off Malaysia

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas has confirmed that three people have died as a result of an accident on a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) offshore East Coast Peninsular Malaysia on Saturday, May 24.

Petronas said the accident on the FSO Sepat occurred at approximately 12:50 local time on Saturday during lifeboat maintenance work on board.

The FSO is located in the Sepat field off the coast of Terengganu. Four contractor personnel were involved, according to Petronas.