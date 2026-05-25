Lifeboat accident kills three on FSO off Malaysia

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas has confirmed that three people have died as a result of an accident on a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) offshore East Coast Peninsular Malaysia on Saturday, May 24.
Petronas said the accident on the FSO Sepat occurred at approximately 12:50 local time on Saturday during lifeboat maintenance work on board.
The FSO is located in the Sepat field off the coast of Terengganu. Four contractor personnel were involved, according to Petronas.
Tragically, three personnel were pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital in Kuala Terengganu at approximately 17:57 on Saturday, while one injured individual was evacuated for medical treatment and remains under observation.
Petronas has assured that investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities.
"Petronas extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased," the company said in a statement on its website on Monday, May 25. "The immediate priority of the company is to support the well-being of those affected."
Local media said that a hook system issue had caused the lifeboat to fall into the sea while the four contractors were still on board.