Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea off Turkmenistan; all 14 crew rescued

According to Latvia-based Russian opposition news outlet Vazhnye Istorii, Rona's AIS tracking data showed that the ship had called at the Russian ports of Astrakhan, Azov and Makhachkala and the Iranian ports of Anzali and Amirabad 20 times from October 2024 to December of last year.

CNN had earlier reported that the same route encompassing the said ports may have been used frequently for the transport of Iranian weapons to Russia.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the vessel's cargo or the cause of its sinking.