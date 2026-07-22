Investigators publish report on gas poisoning mishap on Australian fishing vessel

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand (TAIC) has published its report on its investigation into the gas poisoning that had occurred on the Australian-flagged longline fishing vessel Antarctic Discovery on February 21, 2025.

What happened

In January 2025, Antarctic Discovery was at sea when a valve for discharging fish waste from the forepeak tank into the sea became blocked. Its chief engineer installed a temporary hose to pump to another tank.

The crew finished that pumping work but left the first section of hose connected to the offal pump with its open end tied near the top of a ladder that gave access down to the vessel’s bow thruster machinery space, just aft of the forepeak tank.