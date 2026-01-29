Investigators publish final report on pilot boat grounding off Bluff, New Zealand

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) of New Zealand has published its final report on the grounding of a pilot vessel in restricted visibility conditions near Bluff on December 26, 2024.

On the said date, the pilot vessel Takitimu II was heading out to an inbound ship from South Port. On board were the vessel’s master, a deckhand and one passenger, a South Port pilot who was scheduled to board an inbound vessel and bring it into port.

After passing Stirling Point, the vessel turned too far to starboard and ran aground on rocks at a speed of about 18 to 20 knots.