Investigation reveals six safety issues linked to blackout on ferry off Wellington, New Zealand

The New Zealand Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has identified six safety issues and made five formal recommendations for safety-focused change following its inquiry into the blackout and loss of propulsion on the Ro-Pax ferry Kaitaki on January 28, 2023.

The incident on the said date left the ferry drifting in strong onshore conditions towards Sinclair Head on Wellington’s south coast. The master issued a mayday.

The ship avoided grounding after anchors held and power was restored.