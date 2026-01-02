Investigation begins into fatal tour boat capsizing in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Police in West Manggarai Regency in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province have launched an investigation into a boat capsizing incident that left at least one person dead late last month.
The tour boat Putri Sakinah was taking six Spanish tourists on an excursion near the famed Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara when it capsized after being hit by three-metre-high waves on December 26.
Only seven people who were on the boat have been safely rescued while an adult male and three of his children, all Spanish nationals, were initially reported missing.
The body of one of the missing children was recovered from the surrounding waters on Monday, December 29.
Senior Commissioner Henry Novika Chandra, the East Nusa Tenggara Regional Police's Head of Public Relations, told local news outlet Antara that the investigation into the tragedy began on Wednesday, December 31.
The vessel's operator, the crew, and witnesses will be questioned, while the boat's seaworthiness will be assessed. The investigation will also look into whether the operator and the crew had complied with safety regulations.
Antara added that at least 15 incidents involving tour boats have occurred in the waters near Komodo National Park over the last two years.