Investigation begins into fatal tour boat capsizing in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Police in West Manggarai Regency in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province have launched an investigation into a boat capsizing incident that left at least one person dead late last month.

The tour boat Putri Sakinah was taking six Spanish tourists on an excursion near the famed Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara when it capsized after being hit by three-metre-high waves on December 26.