Intoxication, overspeeding blamed for fatal RIB allision with navigation beacon in Portsmouth, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the allision of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with a navigation beacon leading to the loss of two lives on August 14, 2025.

On evening (local time) of the said date, the RIB Peaky Blinder struck a navigation beacon in Portsmouth Harbour in the UK. The owner, who was driving the boat, and the two passengers on board were ejected into the water.

One passenger was recovered unconscious from the water and was later declared deceased while the owner’s body was recovered five days later. The remaining passenger survived with minor injuries.