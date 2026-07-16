Intoxication, overspeeding blamed for fatal RIB allision with navigation beacon in Portsmouth, UK

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the allision of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with a navigation beacon leading to the loss of two lives on August 14, 2025.
On evening (local time) of the said date, the RIB Peaky Blinder struck a navigation beacon in Portsmouth Harbour in the UK. The owner, who was driving the boat, and the two passengers on board were ejected into the water.
One passenger was recovered unconscious from the water and was later declared deceased while the owner’s body was recovered five days later. The remaining passenger survived with minor injuries.
The MAIB found that the vessel was being operated at an unsafe speed immediately before the allision, putting the RIB’s occupants and other water users at risk. It was also discovered that the owner of the vessel was under the influence of alcohol, and the board said this substantially increased the likelihood of an accident.
No one on board the vessel was wearing a personal flotation device (PFD), which meant they were unavailable to reduce consequences of entering the water. Also, the system of regulation, enforcement and education in the recreational community was ineffective in influencing on-the-water behaviours with respect to alcohol consumption.
The King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth has been recommended to take action to improve adherence to the speed limits contained in the Dockyard Port of Portsmouth Order 2005.
The Secretary of State for Transport has meanwhile been recommended to: make an order to commence the provisions on alcohol limits for non-professional mariners contained in the Railways and Transport Safety Act, 2003; develop and enact proportionate secondary legislation to define the scope of application of subsection 80(3) of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 using the powers contained in subsection 80(4) of the act; and develop a national strategy for the delivery of an effective educational and awareness campaign.
A safety flyer to the recreational boating community highlighting the need to wear PFDs has been produced with this report.