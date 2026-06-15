Interim report released on Port of Brisbane multi-vessel breakaway

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has released an interim report detailing its ongoing investigation into the breakaway of multiple vessels at the Port of Brisbane on November 24, 2025.

Hot and humid weather conditions across South East Queensland prompted the Bureau of Meteorology to issue marine forecasts warning of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Following this, the State Disaster Coordination Centre issued a briefing warning of potential isolated, very dangerous thunderstorms with locally destructive winds and giant hail, prompting the regional harbour master to distribute warnings to port stakeholders.