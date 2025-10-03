Indian authorities launch probe into crane collapse at Gujarat's Magdalla Port

Maritime authorities in the state of Gujarat in India have begun an investigation into a crane collapse incident that occurred at Magdalla Port in the southern part of the state earlier this week, local news outlet The Blunt Times reports.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 29, when one of the port's transportable cranes began swaying noticeably as strong winds swept through the area. The crane's front portion then fell into the sea, causing the entire vertical structure to tip over.