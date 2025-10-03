Indian authorities launch probe into crane collapse at Gujarat's Magdalla Port

Maritime authorities in the state of Gujarat in India have begun an investigation into a crane collapse incident that occurred at Magdalla Port in the southern part of the state earlier this week, local news outlet The Blunt Times reports.
The incident occurred on Monday, September 29, when one of the port's transportable cranes began swaying noticeably as strong winds swept through the area. The crane's front portion then fell into the sea, causing the entire vertical structure to tip over.
The crane had been transported alongside a waiting cargo ship anchored away from the port's jetty and was unloading coal from the ship for loading into barges when the incident occurred.
No injuries have been reported.
An official of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) said that the jetty had been closed in anticipation of strong winds, thus forcing cargo operations there to be temporarily postponed.
The official added that the decision to bring the crane alongside the ship to unload cargo despite the adverse weather in the area raises concerns about compliance with safety measures at the port.
The GMB assured that an investigation into the incident is underway and that "strict action" will be implemented against those parties determined to be responsible.