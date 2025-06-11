India attempts to move burning containership, warns of "ecological disaster"

The vessel, which was bound for India's financial capital Mumbai, met with an accident about 144 kilometres off the coast of the southern Indian state of Kerala on Monday, leading to multiple explosions and fires erupting on the ship and causing 40 containers to fall into the Arabian Sea.

Firefighting efforts have significantly reduced visible flames, but the fire remains active in the inner decks and near fuel tanks, the defence ministry said.

"With the fire yet to be fully extinguished, efforts to establish a towline and pull the vessel away from the coast are underway to prevent a potential ecological disaster," the Ministry of Defence said in the statement.