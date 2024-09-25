Incorrect lineup leads to tug damaging bridge's fender system in Tacoma, Washington

“Because of the short distance to the bridge and the speed of the ATB, there was insufficient time to correct the lineup before Olympic Scout struck the fender,” investigators concluded. “Given the slim margin of error for making the bridge transit and the short distance to make the approach, slowing or fully stopping the ATB’s forward motion earlier would have provided the operators more time to correct the lineup and successfully transit through the opening between the bridge’s protective fendering.”

The Hylebos Bridge was undamaged following the contact, but the fender system had to be replaced. A marine surveying and consulting firm stated that the damage caused by the contact resulted in significantly more damage being sustained as would have been, had the fendering structure been of sufficient structural strength.

The bridge fender system’s deteriorated condition contributed to the severity of damage, the NTSB said.