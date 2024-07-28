Incorrect installation of hydraulic hose led to engine room fire on towing vessel

The fire broke out in the engine room as the towing vessel Desperado​ was transiting near Bayou Perot, Louisiana on the said date. The three crewmembers aboard could not extinguish the fire with portable extinguishers, so they secured ventilation and fuel to the engine room and evacuated to a good Samaritan vessel.

NTSB investigators concluded the crew’s prompt actions to remove the fuel and oxygen sources for the fire helped limit the damage and extinguish the fire. No pollution or injuries were reported, and damage to the vessel totaled US$30,000.