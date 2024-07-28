Incorrect installation of hydraulic hose led to engine room fire on towing vessel

A ruptured hydraulic hose spraying fuel on a hot engine led to a fire aboard a towing vessel in Louisiana’s Lake Salvador on February 17, 2023, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said recently.
The fire broke out in the engine room as the towing vessel Desperado was transiting near Bayou Perot, Louisiana on the said date. The three crewmembers aboard could not extinguish the fire with portable extinguishers, so they secured ventilation and fuel to the engine room and evacuated to a good Samaritan vessel.
NTSB investigators concluded the crew’s prompt actions to remove the fuel and oxygen sources for the fire helped limit the damage and extinguish the fire. No pollution or injuries were reported, and damage to the vessel totaled US$30,000.
NTSB investigators identified issues with how the hydraulic hose had been installed. Contrary to manufacturer guidance, the hose appeared to exceed its bend radius and was not guided with clamps, fittings or adapters and did not have any protective cover.
“Mariners and technicians who design, install, and maintain systems should follow the manufacturer’s guidance on the minimum bend radius for a hydraulic hose,” the report said. “The minimum bend radius is the radius below which an object cannot (or should not) be bent.
"Bending or flexing a hose to a radius smaller than the minimum recommended, or subjecting a hose to tension or torque, can place excessive stress on the hose and severely reduce the ability of the hose to withstand pressure. Actions to avoid hose damage or failure include clamping a hose in place to provide support, rerouting a hose assembly by installing fittings and adapters, and using a hose with more reinforcement.”
Marine Investigation Report 24-18 is available online here.