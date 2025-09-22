Inadvertent "station freeze" led to Texas ferry collision, says NTSB

The contact occurred on September 10, 2024, as the ferry was underway in the Galveston Channel with six crew members and seven passengers on board.

As the captain was manoeuvring the vessel, it began turning to port and did not respond to joystick inputs. The vessel subsequently struck a floating dock at the US Coast Guard Base Galveston and grounded in shallow water.

There were no injuries or pollution reported, but the damage to the vessel and dock was estimated at $373,800.