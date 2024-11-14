Inadequate training, communication failures blamed for tug capsizing that killed two off Scotland

Summary

At about 15:27 local time on the said date, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock. Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.

HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and Police Scotland had deployed boats with embarked dive and rescue teams to the area to render assistance to the tug and the two crewmen. However, the search and rescue (SAR) effort needed to be postponed due to deteriorating visibility.

The SAR operation was resumed at first light on February 25. It was concluded at 13:40 following the discovery of the bodies of the two deceased crewmen.