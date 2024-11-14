Inadequate training, communication failures blamed for tug capsizing that killed two off Scotland

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on the investigation into an incident wherein a harbour tug capsized off the town of Greenock in Scotland on February 24, 2023, leaving two people dead.
At about 15:27 local time on the said date, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock. Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.
HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and Police Scotland had deployed boats with embarked dive and rescue teams to the area to render assistance to the tug and the two crewmen. However, the search and rescue (SAR) effort needed to be postponed due to deteriorating visibility.
The SAR operation was resumed at first light on February 25. It was concluded at 13:40 following the discovery of the bodies of the two deceased crewmen.
The marine pilot’s training had not prepared them to work with conventional tugs.
Master/pilot and pilot/tug exchanges were incomplete and, with no shared understanding of the plan, the passenger vessel’s master and the tug masters were unable to challenge the pilot’s intentions.
The passenger vessel’s speed placed significant load on the tug’s lines and almost certainly caused the gob rope to render.
The tug’s gob rope did not prevent it being girted.
The tug’s rapid capsize meant the crew had insufficient time to release its towlines.
An open hatch compromised the tug’s watertight integrity and limited the crew’s chances of survival.
Recommendations (2024/157 to 2024/166) have been made to Clyde Marine Services, the tug’s owners, to: review its safety management system and risk assessments to provide clear guidance on the rigging of the gob rope; the safe speed to conduct key manoeuvres; and, to adopt a recognised training scheme for its tug masters.
Recommendations have also been made to: Clydeport Operations to commission an independent review of its marine pilot training and to risk assess and review its pilot grade limits and tug matrix.
Recommendations have also been made to professional associations representing pilots, harbourmasters, and tug owners to develop appropriate guidance on the safety issues raised in this report.