Inadequate risk assessment blamed for collision between two fishing vessels off Scotland

Summary

At 11:49 local time on the said date, the pair trawlers Guiding Light and Guiding Star collided during a routine fish transfer. Guiding Star’s stern was breached and flooded. The crew unsuccessfully attempted to pump out the floodwater, and the vessel foundered about an hour later.

The eight crew evacuated to a liferaft, which capsized during the accident; five were recovered to Guiding Light and the remaining three were winched to a coastguard rescue helicopter. All crew survived unharmed.