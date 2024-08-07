Inadequate clearance guidance contributed to bulk carrier grounding in Lake Huron, Michigan

The bulk carrier John J Boland grounded twice as it was completing final loading in Port Dolomite, Michigan on April 21, 2023. The crew discovered flooding and damage to the hull after it was underway. The vessel sustained over US$775,000 in damage.

The crew planned to load a total of 30,000 tonnes of three types of aggregate stone. The first mate created a load plan based on past load plans, the ship’s loading and stability software, and the operating company’s draught guidance spreadsheet.