Improperly secured lithium-ion batteries cause fires aboard cargo ship, NTSB report shows

Heavy weather and an improperly secured cargo of lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) units led to two fires aboard the 410-foot (120-metre) cargo vessel Genius Star XI as it was transiting the North Pacific Ocean on Christmas Day 2023, causing US$3.8 million in damages, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said earlier this week.

Investigators determined that improperly secured lashing belts failed, allowing 41 lithium-ion BESS units to shift in the cargo holds, leading to internal structural deformation.