Improper fishing procedure, lack of risk assessments cited in fatal man overboard incident from UK-flagged crab boat

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the fatal man overboard incident involving the UK-registered crab fishing vessel Amadeus in the North Sea.

At around 09:00 local time on December 13, 2023, a deckhand on Amadeus fell overboard while recovering crab pots in rough seas in the German Bight. Despite immediate recovery attempts, the deckhand became unresponsive within minutes in cold water and could not be recovered.

A major search and rescue operation was launched but was unsuccessful in locating the deckhand.