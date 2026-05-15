Human factor cited in barge colliding with bridge in Virginia

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a post-accident report of the towing vessel Mackenzie Rose and its collision with a railroad bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia on June 15, 2024.

This incident resulted in damages when the loaded deck barge Weeks 281 struck the western section of the Norfolk and Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Bridge at 16:26.

The 96.4-foot-long (29.4-metre) vessel departed a Coastal Precast Systems facility at 15:00 while en route to New York with five crew members. The mate conning the vessel from the upper wheelhouse used autopilot while transiting outbound in the 30-foot (9.1-metre) deep channel.