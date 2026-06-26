Hovercraft ferry suffers onboard fire in Portsmouth, UK; all passengers safely evacuated

A hovercraft ferry suffered an engine fire as it was about to depart Portsmouth in the UK on Wednesday, June 24.

The Hovertravel-operated Island Flyer was preparing to sail out of Southsea's Clarence Pier on a scheduled voyage to Ryde on the Isle of Wight when the crew noticed smoke coming out of the vessel's engine room at around 17:30 local time.

The crew then immediately implemented safety procedures including the disembarkation of all 31 passengers onto the pier.