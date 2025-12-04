Hong Kong court postpones ruling on 2012 ferry tragedy

The Coroner's Court of Hong Kong has postponed its issuance of a ruling following inquest proceedings related to a maritime incident that left over 30 people dead in 2012.

The court had originally scheduled Thursday, December 4, as the date during which it would announce its verdict on the inquest into the October 1, 2012 collision between the ferries Lamma IV (pictured) and Sea Smooth near Lamma Island.