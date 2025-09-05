Grounded fishing vessel causes diesel spill in Alaska

The US Coast Guard responded to a diesel spill from the grounded fishing vessel Sea Ern in Izhut Bay near Kodiak, Alaska. Approximately 3,500 gallons (13,249 litres) of diesel has been released from the vessel into the water, although the Coast Guard noted this number is an estimate and subject to change.

The incident began at approximately 06:30 on Monday, September 1, when watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and US Arctic received a distress call reporting that the Sea Ern had hit a rock and was taking on water.