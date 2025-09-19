Great Lakes ferry hits moored sister ship in Michigan's Ludington Harbor

US Great Lakes ferry operator Lake Michigan Carferry has confirmed that one of its vessels was involved in an incident in Michigan's Ludington Harbor on Wednesday, September 17.
The company said that the Ro-Pax ferry Badger sustained damage to her stern sea gate after coming in contact with her permanently moored sister ship Spartan in Ludington Harbor.
The incident, which occurred during a docking procedure, resulted in no injuries to the passengers aboard Badger.
The incident took place at approximately 18:50 local time on Wednesday and involved the steamships, which the company said are among the last of their kind.
The extent of the damage to Badger's sea gate is currently being assessed by marine engineers to determine the necessary repairs and to ensure the vessel's continued safe operation.
Badger's passenger and vehicle ferry service between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, have been scheduled to resume at 09:00 on Thursday, September 18, Lake Michigan Carferry said in a social media post.
