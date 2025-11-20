Gas carrier loss of propulsion highlights importance of up-to-date and usable procedures

A gas tanker had just left its berth at the Port of Brisbane when it lost propulsion for two minutes as two of its three electrical generators were not properly configured, a final report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) explained.

On March 15, 2025, the 100-metre, Liberian-flagged Gaschem Homer departed the BP Products berth in the Port of Brisbane, under the conduct of a harbour pilot.

While the ship was being turned towards the port’s entrance, it experienced an electrical blackout, resulting in the total loss of all propulsion and steering control.

Power was restored after about two minutes, during which time the pilot used the assisting tug to keep the ship within the shipping channel.