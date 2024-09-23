Friction cited as cause in bulker breaking free of moorings in strong current

An examination of the winch brake liners on Sirocco’s bow found they exhibited extreme heat and friction, indicating that the tension on the forward mooring lines exceeded the forward mooring winches’ brake capacity. This then caused the lines to slip in a strong river current, resulting in the vessel breaking away from the dock.

​“To reduce the risk of a vessel breakaway, it is important for vessel crews to understand the forces that act on a vessel when it is moored into a strong current at a dock,” investigators said. “Crews should ensure that slack is taken out of lines as the vessel loads, especially as the forward draught increases and the bow begins to sit lower in the water, exposing more of the hull to the current. Continuously monitoring and taking up any slack from bow lines as forward holds are loaded can help to ensure that the bow does not come away from the dock.”