Four rescued after boat runs aground off Pembrokeshire, UK

At approximately 03:30 local time on Thursday, December 11, all-weather and inshore rescue boats of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were launched to a 24-metre guard vessel that had run aground in bad weather near Aber Hywel off the coast of Pembrokeshire, UK.
After a direct page to launch from HM Coastguard at 03:30, volunteer crew arrived at the Fishguard RNLI station and the all-weather rescue boat was launched. The RNLI said that despite a choppy sea state and a southerly force seven wind, the all-weather boat was soon on-scene.
"Due to the casualty vessel’s close proximity to the cliffs and underwater obstructions between us, we were unable to get close enough in to safely do a transfer of the four people on board," said Fishguard RNLI Coxswain Gemma Gill. "At this point I requested the launch of our inshore boat and we also knew the coastguard helicopter had been scrambled."
The inshore rescue boat was launched and soon on-scene, with a decision made to deploy its anchor and veer down to the stern of the aground vessel.
"The plan was, the four people would climb down their rope ladder into their liferaft – which was alongside the casualty vessel, then transfer from the liferaft over to the inshore boat," said RNLI Crewmember Cedwyn Rogers.
The first two casualties successfully transferred into the inshore boat, but the third person fell from the ladder and into the water. Another RNLI coxswain manoeuvred the boat alongside the drifting casualty, who was then secured and brought aboard.
"Thankfully all four casualties were wearing their lifejackets and appropriate safety equipment – something that can make all the difference in these crucial moments," said Rogers.
The inshore boat crew then went back to get the final person to be rescued and got him on board successfully.
With the all-weather boat standing by, the four people were transferred over to receive further casualty care assessments and benefit from the shelter of the wheelhouse for the journey back to the station.
The rescue boats were back on station by approximately 05:25.