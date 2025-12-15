Four rescued after boat runs aground off Pembrokeshire, UK

At approximately 03:30 local time on Thursday, December 11, all-weather and inshore rescue boats of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were launched to a 24-metre guard vessel that had run aground in bad weather near Aber Hywel off the coast of Pembrokeshire, UK.

After a direct page to launch from HM Coastguard at 03:30, volunteer crew arrived at the Fishguard RNLI station and the all-weather rescue boat was launched. The RNLI said that despite a choppy sea state and a southerly force seven wind, the all-weather boat was soon on-scene.