Four missing after passenger boat capsizes in eastern Kenya

Four people have gone missing after a boat transporting passengers capsized in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Lamu County in eastern Kenya earlier this week.

The capsizing, which was confirmed by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) via a social media post on Thursday, May 21, occurred in the Kwa Bruno Channel near the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

Only four people who were on the boat have been safely rescued though some of them have reportedly exhibited signs of acute hypothermia. These individuals have since been brought to hospital in Lamu.